Love Island 2020 reunion specials to air on ITV2 this October

Love Island is set to air three special reunion episodes this autumn.

It follows the main series of Love Island being cancelled due to the ongoing health pandemic.

Advertisements

ITV has announced a number of special reunion shows which will feature former Islanders coming face to face again.

Love Island: What Happened Next will air on ITV2 nightly at 9PM between Tuesday, October 13 and Thursday October 15.

ITV say: "The episodes will allow viewers to check in on the couples who fell head over heels on the Isle of Love and whose romances are still going strong back on home ground.

"They’ll also reunite those Islanders who have found themselves single once more, to share their experiences too. Plus the Islanders will cringe and hopefully credit themselves as they watch back and relive some of the most memorable moments from Series 1 to 6."

The series will catch up with the first-ever winners, Max and Jess, as well as the first contestants to get married - series two’s Alex and Olivia.

Advertisements

Plus, expect to see Chris and Kem, Dani Dyer, Molly Mae and Tommy and series six winners Paige and Finn.

Meanwhile, ITV have said that Love Island's winter season has also been cancelled with the show returning next summer with an extended run.

ITV said they were already planning a "bumper" show for 2021.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021."

Originally announcing the cancellation of this year's show, Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

Advertisements

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

More on: Love Island 2020