Love Island Australia cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of the Australia Love Island cast?
Wonder no more, here's where to follow the Love Island Australia contestants.
The first series of Love Island Australia airs on ITV2 from 9PM on Monday, June 15 and continues nightly.
The series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa in Mallorca. Starting the show are ten Islanders, five guys and five girls.
Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?
Here's all the social media details of Love Island Australia contestants...
Love Island 2020 Australia contestants
Grant Crapp - 22-year-old Electrician from Canberra
Insatgram username: @grant_crapp
Twitter username: @crappgrant
Tayla Damir - 21-year-old Beauty Queen from Perth
Insatgram username: @tayla.damir
Eden Dally - 25-year-old Prison Officer from Sydney
Twitter username: @edendally
Insatgram username: @dallyeden
Erin Barnett - 23-year-old Nurse from Melbourne
Insatgram username: @erin.alysha
Twitter username: @erin_alysha
Josh Moss - 25-year-old Sports Administrator from Sydney
Insatgram username: @joshmoss
Millie Fuller - 24-year-old Doggy Daycare Worker from Sydney
Insatgram username: @ millie1993
Cassidy McGill - 24-year-old Bartender from Melbourne
Insatgram username: @cattcity
Justin Lacko - 27-year-old Model from Melbourne
Insatgram username: @justinlacko
Natasha Cherie - 24-year-old Beauty Salon Owner from Perth
Insatgram username: @tashacherie
Charlie Taylor - 22-year-old Rugby Player from Sydney
Insatgram username: @charlietaylor
Airing nightly on ITV2, the Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.