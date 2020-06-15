Love Island Australia cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of the Australia Love Island cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow the Love Island Australia contestants.

The first series of Love Island Australia airs on ITV2 from 9PM on Monday, June 15 and continues nightly.

The series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa in Mallorca. Starting the show are ten Islanders, five guys and five girls.

Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

Here's all the social media details of Love Island Australia contestants...

Love Island 2020 Australia contestants

Grant Crapp - 22-year-old Electrician from Canberra

Insatgram username: @grant_crapp

Twitter username: @crappgrant

Tayla Damir - 21-year-old Beauty Queen from Perth

Insatgram username: @tayla.damir

Eden Dally - 25-year-old Prison Officer from Sydney

Twitter username: @edendally

Insatgram username: @dallyeden

Erin Barnett - 23-year-old Nurse from Melbourne

Insatgram username: @erin.alysha

Twitter username: @erin_alysha

Josh Moss - 25-year-old Sports Administrator from Sydney

Insatgram username: @joshmoss

Millie Fuller - 24-year-old Doggy Daycare Worker from Sydney

Insatgram username: @ millie1993

Cassidy McGill - 24-year-old Bartender from Melbourne

Insatgram username: @cattcity

Justin Lacko - 27-year-old Model from Melbourne

Insatgram username: @justinlacko

Natasha Cherie - 24-year-old Beauty Salon Owner from Perth

Insatgram username: @tashacherie

Charlie Taylor - 22-year-old Rugby Player from Sydney

Insatgram username: @charlietaylor

Airing nightly on ITV2, the Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

