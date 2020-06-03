Love Island Australia is to air on ITV2 this summer.

With this year's UK series of Love Island cancelled, ITV2 has lined up a perfect replacement.

“It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent!” says a teaser released by ITV2.

Love Island: Australia will be broadcast on the channel this summer.

Starting in June - with an exact start date to be confirmed - and airing nightly on ITV2, the Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

Just like the UK show, the series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa in Mallorca.

Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

The promo for the new series will launch on ITV2 today and says “Bring on the Bombshells, the Bromances and a little bit of Naughty Naughty! It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent. Bring it on!”

It comes after this summer's series of Love Island was cancelled completely due to the ongoing global health crisis.

However it's since been rumoured that ITV2 may air a special spin-off in its place.

A report in the Daily Star newspaper claims that the channel is working on a "Gogglebox-style" show which would see former Islanders look back at their highs and lows in the villa.

An insider explained: “It’s going to be a lovely trip down memory lane for the contestants. They’ll be watching some of their best – and worst – moments. Seeing their reactions will be priceless.

“It will also be a chance for viewers to see how the contestants have changed since their time on Love Island.”

For now, you can stream all past series of Love Island on BritBox here.

