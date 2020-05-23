Love Island's Olivia Bowen wants to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

Love Island's Olivia Bowen has revealed her hopes of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Olivia rose to fame on Love Island in 2016, finishing runner up with Alex Bowen.

The pair have since married and now Olivia has her sights set on another reality TV challenge.

Appearing on Jose Cuervo's DIY cocktail series ‘Ready, Steady, Cuervo’, Olivia shared: "I wish I was [taking part in Strictly]! Yeah, I am the kind of person to say, never say never, so if something comes up, then I’d give it a go. I’d love to do Strictly!

"That would probably be the one that I go for as I used to dance when I was younger.

"Dancing On Ice, I’m a bit too scared to do that. I’m A Celebrity, I don’t like spiders. So all I’ve got left is Strictly Come Dancing!"

Olivia also spoke about this year's summer series of Love Island being postponed until next year.

She said: “It is such a shame, but obviously it had to happen. But the show changed my life. It’s crazy. Meeting the love of your life [Alex Bowen], your husband on there [Love Island] who you’re going to have kids with one day.

"You just don’t expect it to happen on a reality TV show. It’s really mad!

"It is a shame [for future Love Island contestants] but there’s always next year. And it’s [Love Island] gonna’ keep going. We just need to stay in our homes and gardens and pretend we’re in our own Love Island.”

You can watch Olivia's full interview as she creates a Jose Cheeso cocktail on Ready Steady Cuervo via Jose Cuervo’s Instagram page @JoseCuervoUK here.

Olivia is guided by award winning mixologist Tom Dyer, who mixes the sweetness of honey, acidic tang of apple and sprinkles of parmesan cheese to make Jose Cheeso - with surprisingly good results.