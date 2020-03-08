Laura Whitmore 'to sign £1 million deal to host Love Island'

Laura Whitmore is reportedly set to sign a deal that will see her return as host of Love Island.

Laura had stepped in for Caroline Flack as presenter of Love Island for its recent winter series.

Following the tragic death of Caroline, Laura is now set to return as host for the summer and next winter series.

"Laura was an instant hit on Love Island, and when the winter series wrapped, the producers knew straight away they wanted her back," a source claimed to The Sun newspaper. “She’s a real professional, with a easy camera manner, and they love the combination of her hosting with her boyfriend — Iain Stirling — providing commentary."

The tabloid claims that Laura's deal is set to be worth £1 million and is "expected to be signed off in the coming weeks."

There had been doubts over the future of the show following the sad passing of former presenter Caroline.

However applications have since opened inviting singletons to apply for the series as usual this summer.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Applications for Series 7 of Love Island in 2020 are open now at ITV.com/LoveIsland.

The summer series typically airs from Majorca in Spain.

Love Island's first ever winter series took place in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was Finley Tapp & Paige Turley who won Love Island's first ever winter series last month, splitting the £50,000 cash prize.

They beat Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman while Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor were fourth.

