Finley Tapp and Paige Turley won Love Island 2020 by just 1% of the vote, the final voting percentages revealed.

It was Finn & Paige who won love Island 2020 last Sunday night beating Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman into second place. Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott finished third with Jess Gale and Ched Uzor fourth in the live final.

The final Love Island 2020 voting percentages and results have now been unveiled by ITV, detailing exactly how the vote went.

The figures reveal that Finn & Paige won the show with a massive 44% of the vote in the live final, with Siânnise and Luke receiving 43% as runners up.

It was the closest Love Island result yet, with Greg and Amber winning by 23% while Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham had over 80% of the vote for them.

In third place in 2020's final, Demi & Luke had 10% of the vote while Jess and Ched had 2% in fourth place.

Love Island 2020 voting results

1st Place Finley Tapp and Paige Turley - 44.52%

2nd Place Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman - 43.61%

3rd Place Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott - 9.62%

4th Place Jess Gale and Ched Uzor - 2.25%

The longest surviving couple, Finn and Paige had been together since Day 6 when Finn made his entrance. Paige was first coupled up with Ollie, who left the show after three days.

As the winning couple, the pair got to play for the £50,000 prize fund. Host Laura Whitmore revealed two sealed envelopes, explaining that one had £0 inside and the other the full £50,000.

Finn & Paige then each had to select an envelope, with Finn ending up with £0 and Paige the entire £50,000 prize.

Laura put Paige to the test as she was told she could either keep the £50,000 for herself or share it half and half with Finn.

"I'm going to share it with Finn boy" said Paige without hesitation.

As a result, Paige & Finn each left the villa with £25,000.

Love Island will return for a seventh series in the summer.

The show is expected to return to its usual villa in Spain after this year's first winter show in South Africa.