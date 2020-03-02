Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split after eight months

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split.

The pair, who finished fourth on the show in 2019, have ended their relationship after eight months together.

Maura took to social media this evening to tell her followers: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

"We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side.

"We tried to make it work and it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

A spokesperson for Maura confirmed the news to the MailOnline.

A source told the publication: "It's going to be a tough time for Maura. She really tried to make things work with Curtis but unfortunately they've gone their separate ways.

"Most of her family and close friends are in Ireland, which will make this time even more difficult for her."

Curtis was one of the original Islanders in 2018, originally coupling up with eventual winner Amber Gill for more than a month before dumping her. He then coupled up with Francesca before coupling up with Maura.

Maura coupled up with Tom after first entering the villa on Day 10, later coupling up with Marvin at Casa Amor and then Chris before a surprise recoupling with Curtis on Day 46.

Maura and Curtis' split leaves Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as the only couple left together from last year.

Tommy recently told OK! Magazine in a new interview all about his proposal plans.

"When the time comes it will be very extravagant and I'd get her the nicest ring she wants," he said "Whatever Molly wants, she can have!"

And Tommy added: "I'm a Christian and a big believer in God; I thank God every day. It would be a big Church wedding."

Love Island will return to ITV2 with a new series in the summer.