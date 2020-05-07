Which Love Island 2020 couples are still together?

As Love Island concludes its first ever winter series - which of the the couples are still together and where are they now?

Here we recap who's still together and who's split from the final Love Island 2020 couples...

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

STATUS: TOGETHER

The longest surviving couple, Finn and Paige have been together since Day 6 when Finn made his entrance. Paige was first coupled up with Ollie, who left the show after three days.

The pair won the series and split the £50,000 prize fund.

Since then they've remained together and have moved in with one another in order to be closer during the lockdown.

Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman

Siânnise and Luke T

STATUS: TOGETHER

One of the original Islanders, Siânnise was first coupled up with Nas before partnering with then new boy Connor. Siânnise and Nas then recoupled before she coupled up with Luke T in Week 3.

Luke T made his entrance in Week 2 and originally coupled up with Rebecca before recoupling with Siânnise.

Like Finn and Paige, Siânnise and Luke T have moved in with one another for the lockdown.

Siânnise told OK! Magazine she had Luke have only been apart for an hour since leaving the villa.

"Do you know what? We wouldn’t have it any other way. I couldn’t imagine it now, not being with you. If I turned round and Luke wasn’t there, I think I’d panic," she said.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Demi and Luke

STATUS: WAIT AND SEE

Demi joined the villa three weeks in and was originally coupled up with Nas but was left single when he recoupled in the Casa Amor twist. Demi went on to couple with Luke M.

Luke M joined the show in Week 2, originally coupling up with Jess before pairing with Natalia at Casa Amor. Returning to the main villa, Luke M and Natalia quickly ended their coupling leaving him to couple up with Demi.

As for whether or not Demi and Luke M are still together, it's a case of wait and see after the pair chose not to self-isolate together.

Demi explained: "We’re not in a relationship yet, it didn’t feel right to self-isolate with each other, we thought this is the time to be with our families, so that’s what we decided to do.

"We still text and call really often, we text every day, so guys it’s still very much there, we’re just gonna reassess after this is all over and meet back up and go from there."

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor

Jess and Chad

STATUS: 'EXCLUSIVE'

Jess entered the villa on Day 1 with her twin sister Eve. Jess first coupled up with Nas before recoupling up with Luke M. It was all change at Casa Amor where she met newcomer Ched and the pair have been coupled up ever since.

Following the show, Jess and Chad were hit by rumours that they had split but Jess has cleared up the situation in a recent interview.

She told the Metro newspaper that the pair never made things official with one another but are still "exclusive".

Jess explained: "Probably this lockdown thing does make us, probably less close. Just because like, it’s not the same is it? When you can’t actually see someone. But I guess you’ve just got to make do with the situation.

"We’re not actually like, in a relationship. We never made it official, but we claimed it was exclusive. We were going out and everything in London, as soon as we got out of Villa back in the UK, and then he went back to see his family for a bit, and the next thing we know it’s lockdown!"

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

Priscilla and Mike

STATUS: TOGETHER

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu got the boot from Love Island just before the final night.

They've remained together since moved in with one another.

They appear to be going from strength to strength based on their loved up photos on Instagram.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Callum and Molly kiss.

STATUS: TOGETHER

Callum Jones made a dramatic decision to ditch original partner Shaughna Phillips - who he had been coupled up with since Day 1 - in favour of Molly Smith at Casa Amor.

Callum and Molly were eliminated just before the final and have since moved in together in Manchester.

While in isolation, Molly has launched a YouTube channel featuring both herself and Callum.

Love Island will return to ITV2 next year.

ITV confirmed that the 2020 series had been postponed and will return in 2021.