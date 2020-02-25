Love Island winners Finn and Paige reveal their prize money plans

Love Island winners Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have revealed their plans for the prize money.

It was Finn and Paige who won Love Island 2020 on Sunday night after the public vote.

Rivals Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman were runners up, Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor ended the series in 4th place.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Finn and Paige revealed they plan to use the prize money as a deposit for a house.

Finn said: “We’re looking to move in together already, 100%. Because it’s so intense in there, I can’t imagine not being together 24/7. We’re going to try to act quite fast.”

Paige added that the couple also plan to get a dog - a Staffie named Frank.

They plan to move to Manchester together with Paige saying: "I totally love Scotland. I’ve never had a reason to move away from it. I think Glasgow might be a bit rough for Finn. They’d eat him alive! Ha ha! I’m joking. I think it would be a bit unfair of me to take him away from his comforts.

Finn added: "Likewise. It’s a bit of a middle ground. And Callum’s sold us the dream of Manchester."

Paige agreed: "I’ve been on one night out to Manchester and I’m like, ‘I love Manchester - let’s move to Manchester!’"

In the final on Sunday Paige found herself in charge of the money after she was given the option of stealing it all for herself or splitting it with Finn.

Finn confessed: "When Paige opened her envelope and I saw the £50k I thought, ‘Oh no!’ but I knew I’d get some of it!"

Paige joked: "Did you?! I should have said ‘I’ll take the £50,000’ and share £5,000 with you! I would have made a joke [about keeping it], but I thought, ‘What if he seriously thinks that’s my answer?’

"I just thought, I’m not going to even put my foot in it!"

Meanwhile, Paige and Finn have spoke about the Love Island villa's 'breakfast' club.

Paige admitted: "Being in there and sharing a bed for so long and having genuine feelings, it’s hard to fight them."

Finn then revealed: "You go in there and you think, ‘I’m not going to do it’, all of this, all of that, but then you’re living 24/7 having genuine solid, feelings for someone and are really attracted to them! And some of them bikinis – phwoar!"

Paige quipped: "My dad’s going to read this, shut up!"

Love Island is set to return in the summer on ITV2.

You can catch up on the latest series on the ITV Hub.