Love Island 'will return this summer' with applications already open

Love Island will be back this summer for a seventh series, it's been reported.

There had been doubts over the future of the show following the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack.

However The Sun newspaper reports that there will be a new season this summer.

A source told the tabloid: “Love Island was always contracted to run two series in 2020 and the plan remains the same.

"There have been lots of discussions behind the scenes triggered by recent tragic events but Love Island is committed to upcoming series.”

Love Island's first ever winter series took place in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

The summer series typically airs from Majorca in Spain.

Applications to take part and stand the chance of winning £50,000 are open now.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

To apply for Love Island 2020 you must be at least 18, have a valid passport and, if required, visas to travel and stay within the EU, plus of course be free for a long hot summer later this year.

Applications for Series 7 of Love Island in 2020 are open now at ITV.com/LoveIsland.

The closing date for submitting Love Island Applications is: 30 April 2020.

It was Finley Tapp & Paige Turley who won Love Island's first ever winter series on Sunday.

They beat Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman, Jess Gale & Ched Uzor and Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott in the grand final, sharing the prize money.

You can catch up on episodes of Love Island online via the ITV Hub.