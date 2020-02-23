The winners of Love Island 2020 have faced a shock prize money twist in tonight's live show.

This evening's live results saw Laura Whitmore join the final four couples and announce the winners LIVE as chosen by the public were Finley Tapp and Paige Turley.

Rivals Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman Hague were runners up, Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor ended the series in 4th place.

Although they won Love Island 2020, the series wasn't over for Finn & Paige.

Host Laura unveiled that the £50,000 prize fund wasn't just theirs to take away then and there.

Laura revealed two sealed envelopes, explaining that one had £0 inside and the other the full £50,000.

Finn and Paige then each had to select an envelope, with Paige ending up with £50,000 prize and Finn with £0.

Laura put Paige to the test as she was asked if she was on the show for love or just for the cash: She could either keep the £50,000 for herself or share it half and half with Finn.

"This is the moment we find out if you're here for love or money," Laura said.

"I'm going to share it with Finn boy" said Paige without hesitation.

As a result, Paige and Finn each left the villa with £25,000.

Elsewhere in the final of Love Island, the four couples attended the final prom night and wrote heartfelt declarations of love.

Ahead of the prom the couples were tasked with learning the Tango before donning their finest evening wear and reading out their declarations to each other.

Meanwhile, Love Island isn't quite over for this year.

Love Island will return in the summer back in its usual villa in Majorca for what will be its seventh series.