Who won Love Island 2020? The winning couple have been REVEALED in tonight's live final results.

This evening's results saw Laura Whitmore join the final couples and announce the Love Island 2020 winners LIVE.

As chosen by the public, it was Finley Tapp and Paige Turley who won Love Island 2020.

Back on Friday night's Love Island, there was bad news for Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu as the pair were evicted just two days before the final.

It left just four confirmed couples chasing the prize money. After six weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, the winner was revealed on tonight.

Love Island winners Paige and Finn

FREE voting was available over the weekend via the app with viewers able to vote up to two times for their favourites.

In all over a MILLION votes were cast and here's just where those votes went...

Love Island 2020 results

WINNERS: Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Runner up: Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman

Third Place: Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Fourth Place: Jess Gale and Ched Uzor

Following the results, winners Paige & Finn faced a prize money twist which ended with each walking away with £25,000.

Are you happy with the Love Island 2020 results? Did the right couple win? Tweet us @tellymix!

Away from the actual results, the final of Love Island also saw the last day in the villa. Emotions ran high for the four remaining couples as they made their heartfelt declarations to one another at the end series prom.

Paige and Finn face the money twist

There was some light relief when two dance coaches descended on the villa to train the islanders up in some tango moves, which had a few disastrous results for Chad.

Meanwhile, the final show saw an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack who sadly passed away earlier this month.

"The Islanders have been informed of the news of Caroline off camera ahead of the final," a show source revealed before the live show.

Love Island is set to return in the summer for what will be its seventh series.