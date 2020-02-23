The Love Island 2020 FINAL is tonight - when is it on, who are the final couples and who will win?

Here's your guide to this evening's live show!

Love Island 2020 final start time

The Love Island 2020 final airs LIVE tonight, Sunday February 23 on ITV2.

The show begins at 9PM and will run through until 10:35PM as the winners are announced and play for the £50,000 cash prize.

You'll be able to watch on TV and online via the ITV Hub, where you can also catch up after the show has aired.

Love Island 2020 finalists

After eight weeks four couples remain in the villa:

Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman

One of the original Islanders, Siânnise was first coupled up with Nas before partnering with then new boy Connor. Siânnise and Nas then recoupled before she coupled up with Luke T in Week 3.

Luke T made his entrance in Week 2 and originally coupled up with Rebecca before recoupling with Siânnise.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

The longest surviving couple, Finn and Paige have been together since Day 6 when Finn made his entrance. Paige was first coupled up with Ollie, who left the show after three days.

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor

Jess entered the villa on Day 1 with her twin sister Eve. Jess first coupled up with Nas before recoupling up with Luke M. It was all change at Casa Amor where she met newcomer Ched and the pair have been coupled up ever since.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Demi joined the villa three weeks in and was originally coupled up with Nas but was left single when he recoupled in the Casa Amor twist. Demi went on to couple with Luke M.

Luke M joined the show in Week 2, originally coupling up with Jess before pairing with Natalia at Casa Amor. Returning to the main villa, Luke M and Natalia quickly ended their coupling leaving him to couple up with Demi.

Love Island 2020 odds - who will win?

As things stand Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge are the odds-on favourites to win although Finley Tapp and Paige Turley are not too far behind.

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones and Ched Uzor and Jess Gale are both considered outsiders for the crown.

Meanwhile in our online fan poll Siânnise and Luke are leading the vote with almost 50%.