It’s the Love Island FINAL tonight as one of four couples are crowned the winners.

Demi & Luke M, Jess & Ched, Paige & Finn and Siânnise & Luke T all stand to be named the series six champions.

Set in the stunning Cape Town Villa, tonight's episode will feature a look back at highlights of each of the four finalists’ journeys, best bits of the series and of course, the final prom night.

"I can't believe we're here guys," says Jess as the group awake on their last full day in the villa.

A text then arrives: "Islanders, tonight you will all attend the Love Island Prom. It's now time to brush up on your dance moves."

Ahead of the prom the couples are tasked with learning the Tango. And after some pampering, it’s time for both the boys and girls to don their finest evening wear.

Having written heartfelt declarations of love, each couple reads out their letters to each other and it seems we might just be about to hear those three little words said by someone new.

With a live audience in the Villa each couple will then be interviewed by Laura before the results of the final viewer vote are revealed.

For the final winning couple, there will be one last decision to make about that £50,000 cash prize.

Going into the final, Siânnise & Luke T find themselves as the favourites to scoop the title.

However Paige & Finn shouldn't be ruled out, having been together the longest of the final four couples.

Demi & Luke M and Jess & Ched are considered the outsiders for the prize but anything could happen on the night.

The Love island 2020 final airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.