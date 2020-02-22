Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have spoken out after their exit from Love Island 2020.

At the end of last night's episode of Love Island, Mike & Priscilla left the villa after learning they have received the least public votes for 'favourite couple.'

Reacting to his exit, Mike said; "I’m feeling great. My time on Love Island has been an amazing journey. I’ve met some really good people, good friends and I’ve seen their families as well.

"I’ve seen where they’ve all come from and it makes sense - they’ve all been raised by such beautiful parents, brothers and sisters. And of course, I’ve got a girlfriend leaving, I’m happy."

Leaving with Priscilla as his girlfriend, Mike said: "It feels good. I came in hoping I was going to find someone I could spend the rest of my life with and potentially I feel like that’s where I’m going with Priscilla. We’re excited. We’ll see what the world has to offer us."

And he revealed plans to move closer to her: "My plan was always to move to London, which I will do. We’ll meet family again and friends and catch up, settle back into reality. But my move down to London makes it easier for the two of us."

Meanwhile, Priscilla said: "I said to Mike the other day, ‘I’ve got a boyfriend!’ I didn’t expect to find someone, I thought I may walk out of this single. So to have a boyfriend - who asked me in front of the world - it was so surreal but I’m happy it’s Mike."

Asked what first attracted her to Mike, Priscilla added: "He definitely looks good, for one. Even though he was in different situations, he was always honest and straight up about it. Honesty goes a very long way for me, as well as transparency.

"When we met in person it was like we always knew each other. It just felt so relaxed. His eyes were set on me. From the start he has been so transparent and he’s only had eyes for me.

As for their future together, Priscilla revealed: "We are going to be around each other and we’ve just talked about continuously growing. We are just enjoying building our relationship outside of our bubble first."

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

The final takes place Sunday at 9PM.