The Love Island 2020 finalists have been confirmed - who do you want to win?

It was Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu who left on Love Island 2020 tonight just days before the final.

Their exit leaves Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman, Finley Tapp & Paige Turley, Jess Gale & Ched Uzor and Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott in the villa and fighting in the final.

The winning couple will play for £50,000 in the final live on Sunday - but who do you want to win?

Vote in our Love Island FINAL poll below...

Tonight's penultimate episode of the series saw the finalists confirmed after the public booted one couple off the island.

In Friday's show, Priscilla received a text telling the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

They learned that viewers had been voting for their favourite couple and the couple with the fewest votes would leave the Island immediately.

With the fewest votes, Mike & Priscilla were sent home.

Love Island 2020 concludes LIVE on Sunday night at 9PM with host Laura Whitmore.

The winners will stand the chance of taking home the £50,000 cash prize.