Love Island couples' friends and family visit the villa - and Eve returns

The friends and family of the Love Island couples enter the villa tonight, including former Islander Eve Gale.

Ahead of Sunday's final, there are some very important visitors at the Love Island Villa this evening.

Siânnise is the first to receive a text, which she opens to find a selfie of her sisters with Luke T’s parents.

Moments later they arrive in the Villa.

As they have an emotional reunion, Luke T’s dad tells his son: “I’m so proud of you – so are all the family at home, including the grandparents. Your grandad is watching Love Island!”

Siânnise and her sisters.

Luke M and his parents.

Luke T’s mum adds: “People keep coming to me and saying, ‘You should be so proud of him.’ You’re a beautiful kid, you probably don’t even know it. We are a very proud family.”

Siânnise’s sisters tell her: “Everyone is so proud of you.”

Next to arrive are Demi and Luke M’s family and friends. Luke M’s mum says: “I think the worst day [without you] was on my birthday. I’m trying not to cry. I’m so proud of you – you have been yourself.”

Luke M jokes: “I could hear my mum’s heels from miles away and my dad. Seeing them walk in was a feeling I’ve never experienced, ever.”

Demi’s mum says: “You’ve been amazing and you’ve made me the proudest mum ever.”

Demi reacts in the Beach Hut: “This is like the best day of my life. I am on Cloud 9. I can’t even express how I feel right now.”

Next into the villa is Mike’s brothers and Priscilla’s mum and brother.

As Priscilla admits she didn’t think she’d find someone, Priscilla’s mum says: “That’s why they call it Love Island – you’re supposed to be here, get to know the person and learn about each other.”

Mike’s brothers tell him how their mum is feeling: “She is extremely proud of you.”

On reuniting with his brothers Mike says: “Wow, to be honest, I’m lost for words. I don’t even know what to say anymore. That topped it off. I’m just so happy that mum is proud of me and she’s watching and I’m making her happy.”

And Priscilla’s mum lets Mike know that there are certain rules to follow when it comes to her daughter, with him insisting he’ll do “whatever it takes”.

In true Paige style, her dad enters the Villa and jokingly calls to Finn: “Oi big boy – you got a minute?”

And Finn’s own dad jokes to him: “I’ve learnt so much about you in five weeks – more than I have in 20 years. Certainly the old foot fetish was a big one…”

He goes on to joke: “We’ve seen the old breakfast club chat…”

Finn laughs: “Don’t talk about that!”

Finn’s mum tells him: “You’ve done brilliantly. Everyone’s missing you. Very, very, very proud.”

Paige’s mum laughs to her: “You just always hear, ‘Finn!’ I can really tell you’re invested. It’s nice to watch," while her dad adds: “The ‘Ice Queen’ has melted – a big puddle. It’s a different level – I’ve never seen that before. You look happy.”

Paige later admits in the Beach Hut: “I was more worried what Finn’s parents would say! You want to make a good first impression with the in-laws.”

And finally Jess and Ched’s parents arrive, along with Jess' twin sister and former Islander Eve.

Jess says to her dad: “I can’t believe you’re here in Cape Town. I said surely not my dad, he hates flying! He can’t even go to Cornwall without causing a stir.”

Jess’s mum tells her: “You look at ease.”

Eve and Jess reunite.

Paige and her parents.

Then as Eve walks through the door, the sisters have a heart-warming and emotional reunion.

A stunned Jess admits: “When Eve came through - I couldn’t believe it! It’s the best feeling! Every time something good happens, I wish Eve was in here to enjoy it with me. It was crazy having her back right beside me in this villa - it’s all I’ve wanted.”

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

The final airs Sunday.