Love Island 2020 results to see one couple voted off days before final

One couple will get the boot from Love Island 2020 in tonight's results.

This evening, Priscilla receives a text telling the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

Here they learn that viewers have been voting for their favourite couple and the couple with the fewest votes will leave the Island immediately.

Who is heading home and who is heading into the Love Island Final?

Love Island 2020 couples

The five couples who are left in the villa and faced the public vote were:

Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Find out who left Love Island in tonight's results show from 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, there are some very important visitors at the Love Island Villa as the Islanders’ family and friends arrive.

Siânnise is the first to receive a text, which she opens to find a selfie of her sisters with Luke T’s parents - moments later they make an arrival in the Villa.

Next to arrive are Demi and Luke M’s family before Mike’s brothers and Priscilla’s mum and brother make an entrance.

In true Paige style, her dad then enters the Villa and jokingly calls to Finn: “Oi big boy – you got a minute?”

And Finn’s own dad jokes to him: “I’ve learnt so much about you in five weeks – more than I have in 20 years. Certainly the old foot fetish was a big one…”

Finally Jess and Ched’s parents arrive alongside her twin sister and former Islander, Eve.

As Eve walks through the door, the sisters have a heart-warming and emotional reunion.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

The final airs Sunday evening.