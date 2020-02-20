Love Island contestants perform in talent show challenge

The Love island 2020 contestants reveal their hidden talents in tonight's show.

Love Island is back this evening and it’s time for the Islanders to put on their very own talent show.

Mike is first up and plays the drums.

Priscilla then dances and appears to get the nod of approval from Siânnise who says, “She needs to teach me a few moves!”

Meanwhile, Luke M shows off his skills on the guitar while Ched and Jess put on a joint workout routine.

Demi hosts a history quiz show and Luke T and Siânnise perform a dance together.

And while singer Paige performs Show Me Love, boyfriend Finn also shows off his pipes, dressed as a ‘shower singer’ in a towel and shower cap to serenade the Islanders with his version of Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone.

Up for grabs for the champion is a night in the Hideaway - but who will win?

Elsewhere tonight, the Love Island boys are set a series of secret challenges in order to win a cocktail party for the Islanders.

Between them they must each take on a task, which includes convincing a girl they’re not coupled up with to give one of them a foot massage, get a kiss from each girl and trick a girl into bringing one of them five different items.

They also must convince a girl she’s got something on her face for 60 seconds, drop a girl’s sunglasses in the pool and get another girl to retrieve them and in a final group assignment somehow encourage all of the girls to get in the pool and do a handstand.

Luke M during the talent show.

Priscilla dances during the talent show

Accepting the challenge, Finn is deemed the man for the job to get a foot massage from Demi, Mike opts to get the kisses from the girls with a selfie challenge and Luke T picks Jess to convince she has something on her face.

Meanwhile Ched risks annoying Siânnise over dropped sunglasses and Luke M opts to turn diva on Paige and ask for items to be brought for him.

Will they succeed?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.