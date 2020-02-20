Love Island's Siânnise & Luke T and Demi & Luke M go on their final dates

The Love Island couples continue their final dates in tonight's show.

In this evening's episode, Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott are the first to leave the villa.

Whisked away in the early morning, the pair are serenaded by a trio of string musicians, as they enjoy a drink under a flower-adorned canopy, which is floating on water.

Demi says: “Luke, do you know what this feels like? It feels like we’re getting married!”

Luke M reacts: “I knew you were going to say that!”

Demi and Luke M go on a date.

Demi laughs: “Our second date is our wedding ceremony! This is absolutely stunning. I don’t think you can get much better than this.”

Discussing their relationship Luke M says: “I do see a future with you – we’ve been getting on so well. I do not want to date anyone else.”

Demi replies: “That’s so lovely. That’s so reassuring for me. I feel exactly the same.”

Demi admits: “I’m giddy, I’m excited!”

Later in the day, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman complete the stunning dates. And what could be more fitting for the pair than a fairy tale theme?

And it’s a dream come true for Siânnise as they enjoy a private date in the grounds of a castle.

Luke T asks her: “Do you feel like a princess?”

An emotional Siânnise replies: “I really do. How lush is this? It’s literally like a fairy tale. Do you feel like a prince?”

Luke T says: “I do!”

Speaking of the way they feel, Siânnise tells Luke T: “It’s true that good things come to those who wait. I’ve always wanted the Prince Charming, the fairy tale... I never thought I’d ever find it. But I just knew with you – you are my fairy tale.”

Luke T and Siânnise dance on their date.

Luke T says: “When I look at you I just feel at peace. It’s just comfort, happiness, just ease. When I’m with you I feel at home and that’s how I know.”

Could the pair be about to say those three little words..?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

The final takes place on Sunday.