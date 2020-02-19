Callum Jones and Molly Smith have spoken out after their exit from Love Island 2020 tonight.

Callum and Molly were voted off Love Island this week by their fellow Islanders after coming bottom of the viewer vote. The Islanders had to decide whether they or Mike & Priscilla should be saved.

With three votes to one from the other couples, Callum and Molly were sent home.

The pair got together in the Casa Amor twist while Callum was still coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, leading to plenty of drama.

Reflecting on his decision, Callum confessed: "As bad as it sounds, I didn’t really think about anything else. I knew I was happy, so I just went with that decision.

"It’s not nice for Shaughna. At the end of the day, we were all in there to find something and I’ve found it...

"I kind of knew Shaughna would be on her own. It was nerve-wracking obviously. All I could see were eyes looking at me. But it’s what I was feeling at the time and I’m happy."

As for his future with Molly, Callum said: "Yeah – we’ve already spoken about it. We’ve got dates planned and everything.

"First thing we want to do is walk the dogs – we’ve both got dogs. I’ve got two Pugs and Molly’s got a Pomeranian."

Meanwhile, Molly said about returning to the main villa with Callum: "I was worried about upsetting Shaughna. After a few days once it all settled down, all the girls were so lovely.

"Even Shaughna handled it with such class that everyone ended up getting on and I ended up becoming friends with Shaughna whilst we were in the villa together."

When it comes to spending time with Callum on the outside, Molly added: "We get on really well, we’ve got similar interests, he always makes me laugh.

"I feel at ease with him, if someone makes me feel like that it’s a good sign. My family will love him. My dad will love him. He’ll just have to try and impress my big brothers!

"I’m nervous about meeting his family, I get nervous in general about meeting parents. I’m sure it’ll be alright, he said they’ll like me."

Both Callum and Molly backed Paige and Finn to win the £50,000 prize in this Sunday's final.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2.