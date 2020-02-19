Love Island's Jess and Ched go exclusive on a romantic date

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor go exclusive on Love Island 2020 tonight as they enjoy a special date.

Ahead of Sunday's final, the remaining couples will get the chance to have one last date in Cape Town in epic outings all this week.

In this evening's episode, as night falls, Jess and Ched arrive at their stunning date where the couple enjoy a private and romantic South African braai.

And as they barbeque and sip champagne, they discuss their relationship and Jess needing twin sister Eve’s approval.

Jess says: “For me to be behaving like this around someone I’ve known for two weeks… we have become so close and you haven’t even met Eve yet.”

Adding of her twin sister, Jess says: “She’ll be at the airport with a list of questions.”

Ched quips: “I’ve got all the answers.”

Being between dating and going official, Jess asks: “Would you say we’re exclusive?”

Ched replies: “Of course… I feel like we should be exclusive. Nothing can break us apart now really.”

The pair return to the villa and tell the excited Islanders that they are now ‘exclusive’.

Elsewhere tonight, Paige and Finn take to the water.

Finn rows them to a beautiful secluded island where the pair - who have already declared themselves official boyfriend and girlfriend - discuss their feelings for each other.

The couple also talk about their plans outside of the villa, with Fin saying: "I do maybe want to try and find a place [together]... I want to do all that stuff with.

"I want to take you on holiday, I want to move in with you, I want to get a wee dog with you.”

Meanwhile, this evening's episode also sees one more couple eliminated.

At the end of last night’s Love Island it was revealed that the Islanders had to vote to save either Callum & Molly or Mike & Priscilla.

Their decision will be announced in tonight's episode.

Love Island airs this evening at 9PM on ITV2.