Love Island 2020 results see another couple voted off by the Islanders

One more couple is voted off Love Island 2020 in tonight's results.

At the end of last night’s Love Island (February 18), it was revealed that the Islanders had to vote to save either Callum & Molly or Mike & Priscilla.

Tonight, the Islanders discuss in their couples who they want to save and why.

As they explain to the group their decisions, one couple learns it’s time to say their goodbyes and leave the villa immediately.

Callum & Molly and Mike & Priscilla were left at risk following the latest twist.

On Monday, a text message informed the group: "Tonight each couple must vote for two other couples they think are the least compatible."

After the Islanders voted, Molly & Callum, Demi & Luke M, Mike & Priscilla, Jess & Ched and Jamie & Natalia had the most votes.

They went forward to face the public vote where viewers voted to keep their favourite in the villa.

As revealed in last night's episode, with the fewest public votes to stay were Jamie & Natalia who left the villa immediately.

Luke M & Demi and Ched & Jess had the most votes from viewers and were saved.

That left Mike & Priscilla and Molly & Callum in danger.

A text sent to the other Islanders revealed they would have to decide which pair to save and who to send home.

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, the final dates begin for the remaining couples.

Paige and Finn take to the water as Finn rows the pair to a beautiful secluded island where they discuss their feelings for each other.

Meanwhile, Jess and Ched go exclusive as they enjoy a special date in Cape Town, enjoying a private and romantic South African braai.

The final is scheduled to air this Sunday night live from the villa in South Africa.

One couple will be crowned ultimate champions with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.