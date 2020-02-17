Tonight's episode of Love Island to feature Caroline Flack tribute

Love Island will return to ITV2 tonight with a tribute to Caroline Flack.

Caroline had hosted Love Island from 2015 but was replaced by Laura Whitmore for the most recent series due to personal reasons.

Tragically, Caroline passed away aged 40 on Saturday night.

Both Saturday and Sunday's episodes of Love Island were cancelled but the show will return at 9PM tonight.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said in a statement this evening: “Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news.

"Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show’s success.

“After Caroline stepped down from the show ITV made it clear that the door was left open for her to return and the Love Island production team remained in regular contact with her and continued to offer support over the last few months.

“Love Island will return tonight and will include a tribute to Caroline that the team in South Africa and Iain Stirling have put together.

"Caroline loved Love Island and was very vocal in her support of the show. Viewers could relate to her and she to them and that was a big part of the programme’s success. We will all miss her very much."

Meanwhile, show sponsors Just Eat will omit its adverts from the programme to be replaced with idents offering help and support to those in need.

ITV and Just Eat said in a joint statement: "In light of this weekend's tragic events, Just Eat and ITV have worked with Samaritans to replace the idents for this evening's episode of Love Island so that anyone affected by Caroline's death can access support."

While Love Island returns this evening, there will be no episode of spin-off Love Island: Aftersun tonight.

Ticket company ApplauseStore said: "Due to the recent news of Caroline Flack's tragic passing, ITV has made the decision to cancel this evening's recording of Aftersun out of respect for the star's family and friends.

"We apologise for this change but ask that you respect the show's decision during this difficult time."

In addition, ITV have said they will not be releasing a Love Island: The Morning After podcast tomorrow morning.

The Love Island final is due to take place live next Sunday night from the villa in South Africa.