Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack and calls out trolls

Laura Whitmore has given a tearful tribute to Caroline Flack.

Caroline was tragically found dead this weekend at the age of 40. A lawyer for the family said that she had sadly taken her own life.

From 2015 up until this year, Caroline had hosted Love Island on ITV2 but was replaced for the most recent series by Laura.

Hosting her Sunday radio show on BBC Radio Five Live today, Laura told her listeners: "I wish we were talking under better circumstances and I’d been debating whether I should, would or could come on air today. But this isn’t about me, yesterday we lost someone before their time.

"At age 40 Caroline Flack made the decision to take her own life and I want to talk about it. I want to talk about it, I want to talk about her and give her the respect that she deserves and that she didn’t always get. Anyone who knew Caroline knew she was vivacious, loving and had a passion for life, which is why none of this makes sense.

"Caroline loved dancing. Angels by Robbie Williams always reminds me of her because she danced so beautifully to it on Strictly and I’m going to play that song after I’ve said what I want to say. Caroline loved music, she loved to dance. We shared many a dance floor at gigs, festivals.

"I met her just shy of 10 years ago at V Festival and then we became friends. She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle. She also had many struggles.

"I’m not going to pretend that she was perfect, but is anyone? She lived every mistake publicly under the scrutiny of the media."

Laura added: "Caroline loved to love. That’s all she wanted. Which is why the show Love Island was important to her because it’s about finding love, friendship, having a laugh. The problem wasn’t the show, the show to work on was loving and caring and safe and protected.

"The problem is the outside world is not. To press who create clickbait and tear down and demonise success, we've had enough.

"To listeners, be kind. Your words effect people. To paparazzi and tabloids looking for a cheap sell, to trolls hiding behind a keyboard - enough."

She continued: "I’d like to thank BBC and ITV for the support that I’ve had and those who’ve supported my decision to come in today as I felt it was the right thing to do. Thank you to my boyfriend, the kindest man I know, to the whole Love Island family who are in mourning of their colleague and friends, and have been a great support over the last few hours. I love you.

"I’m going to carry on today and get through this show as that’s what Caroline would say to do. Caroline, I’m so sad for you, for your family.

"I’m angry that you saw this as your only option as I know how much love and support you had, I’m sorry you didn’t know that. I’m not sure when but I’ll see you on the dance floor again and I hope you’re at peace and know that you are loved."

Meanwhile, Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton shared a tribute on social media.

"My heart is broken we had something so special," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

"I love you with all my heart 💔"

If you ever need help, Samaritans offer confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone on 116 123 or online