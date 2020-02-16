Tonight's episode of Love Island (Sunday, February 16) has been cancelled in the wake of Caroline Flack's death.

Caroline was tragically found dead on Saturday at the age of 40.

From 2015 up until this year, Caroline had hosted Love Island on ITV2 but was replaced for the most recent series by Laura Whitmore.

Like last night, this evening's latest episode of Love Island will not air as scheduled.

However the series will resume on Monday evening.

ITV said in a statement: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

"After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

The current series of Love Island is scheduled to conclude next Sunday, February 23.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has announced it will not be airing its new series The Surjury which was filmed with Caroline as host.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline's family and friends.

"Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury."

Caroline's family confirmed her death yesterday in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

A lawyer for Caroline's family said that she had been discovered in her flat in east London having sadly taken her own life

If you ever need help, Samaritans offer confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone on 116 123 or online