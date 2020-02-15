TV presenter Caroline Flack has tragically passed away at the age of 40.

The host of shows such as Love Island and former Strictly Come Dancing winner was found dead at her home in London this weekend.

In a statement, Caroline's family confirmed her death: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

A lawyer for Caroline's family said that she had been discovered in her flat in east London having sadly taken her own life

Since the news broke, tributes have been flooding in from fans and friends alike.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones at this time XXXX"

And former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson posted: "My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace. 😞 ❤️"

Fellow Islander Chris Hughes added: "Words can't sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world...Can't believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight."

Meanwhile, ITV said in a statement: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline started her TV career hosting various shows on E4, Channel 4, CBBC and Sky ranging from Big Brother's Big Mouth to Gladiators.

In 2009 and 2010 she hosted I'm A Celebrity Get me Out Of Here before moving to front X Factor spin-off show Xtra Factor and later The X Factor itself.

In 2014, Caroline took part and won the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing with pro partner Pasha Kovalev.

From 2015 up until this year, Caroline had hosted Love Island on ITV2 but was replaced for the most recent series by Laura Whitmore after being charged with assault, pleading not guilty. Caroline had been due to appear in court in March.

If you ever need help, Samaritans offer confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone on 116 123 or online