One couple has been voted off Love Island 2020 in tonight's results.

In Monday night's show, the Islanders were taken by surprise when a shock message arrived in the villa.

A text sent to the group revealed: "Tonight each couple must vote for two other couples they think are the least compatible."

After the vote, Molly & Callum, Demi & Luke M, Mike & Priscilla, Jess & Ched and Jamie & Natalia had the most votes from their fellow Islanders and therefore faced the viewer vote.

Love Island 2020 results

Tonight it was revealed that the couple with the fewest public votes to stay were Jamie & Natalia and they were therefore voted off in the latest Love Island results.

The Islanders had gathered at the fire pit for the outcome of the viewer vote with Luke M & Demi and Ched & Jess both saved with the most votes.

It was then revealed that the couple with the least public votes was Jamie & Natalia who left the villa immediately.

A further bombshell followed, revealing that the other Islanders would decide which of the remaining two at risk couples - Mike & Priscilla and Molly & Callum - should be saved.

That result will be revealed in Wednesday night's show.

Yesterday, the Islanders were told they had to stand up in their couples and name the two other couples they thought were the least compatible.

Luke T & Siânnise voted for Jamie & Natalia and Mike & Priscilla.

Mike & Priscilla voted for Luke M & Demi and Jamie & Natalia.

Jamie & Natalia voted for Luke M & Demi and Ched & Jess.

Callum & Molly voted for Luke M & Demi and Jamie & Natalia.

Luke M & Demi voted for Jamie & Natalia and Mike & Priscilla.

Finn & Paige voted for Jamie & Natalia and Luke M & Demi.

Ched & Jess voted for Jamie & Natalia and Callum & Molly.

Therefore Callum & Molly (1 vote), Ched & Jess (1 vote), Luke M & Demi (4 votes), Jamie & Natalia (6 votes) and Mike & Priscilla (2 votes) were left vulnerable.

Viewers then had the opportunity to vote for their favourite of the at risk couples via the Love Island app.

As they did not receive any votes from their fellow Islanders, Finn & Paige and Luke T & Siânnise were immune from the public poll.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

The final is scheduled to air this Sunday night live from the villa in South Africa.

One couple will be crowned ultimate champions with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.