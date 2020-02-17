Love Island 2020: Five couples face the axe in latest twist

Five couples face the axe from Love Island 2020 following the latest twist.

In tonight's show, the Islanders were taken by surprise when a shock message arrived in the villa.

A text sent informed the group: "Tonight each couple must vote for two other couples they think are the least compatible."

The Islanders were gathered at the firepit where they had to stand up and give their votes face to face.

Luke T & Siânnise voted for Jamie & Natalia and Mike & Priscilla.

Mike & Priscilla voted for Luke M & Demi and Jamie & Natalia.

Jamie & Natalia voted for Luke M & Demi and Ched & Jess.

Callum & Molly voted for Luke M & Demi and Jamie & Natalia.

Luke M & Demi voted for Jamie & Natalia and Mike & Priscilla.

Finn & Paige voted for Jamie & Natalia and Luke M & Demi.

Ched & Jess voted for Jamie & Natalia and Callum & Molly.

Therefore Callum & Molly (1 vote), Ched & Jess (1 vote), Luke M & Demi (4 votes), Jamie & Natalia (6 votes) and Mike & Priscilla (2 votes) were left vulnerable.

It was then revealed that viewers would vote for their favourite of the at risk couples via the Love Island app.

As they did not receive any votes from their fellow Islanders, Finn & Paige and Luke T & Siânnise were immune from the public poll.

The results of the latest viewer vote will be revealed in Tuesday night's episode (Feb 18).

The couples who receive the fewest votes from the public will be at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

The final is scheduled to air this Sunday night live from the villa in South Africa.

One couple will be crowned ultimate champions with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs.

