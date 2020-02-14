Valentine's Day comes to the Love Island 2020 villa tonight.

Luke Trotman gathers the boys to help him create a fairy tale-themed surprise for Siânnise Fudge, that will end with an important question.

So the girls, as part of ‘Operation Fairy Tale’, are asked to keep Siânnise busy with a pamper session.

Meanwhile, they set about creating a princess crown and devising a clue-based quest for her to take on.

In the evening, with all Islanders in their correct places, Siânnise is told by Luke M she must crack all the codes to work her way around the villa and find her prince.

Will she succeed and what surprise has Luke T in store if she does?

Luke T.

Siânnise wears her crown.

Meanwhile, with it being Love Island’s first ever Valentine’s Day in the villa, what better way to celebrate than pitting the Islanders against each other in a Valentine’s Day themed challenge - Valentine’s Bae.

With one of their hands tied to their partner, the couples must try and keep a romantic meal for two in tact, as they take on the romance-inspired assault course.

From the love tunnel via the love bears and rose petal bed (of gunge!), the fastest to get around the course - which ends with a Lady and the Tramp-style pasta smooch - wins.

It goes better for some than others. As Luke T and Siânnise reveal they were “flying around”, Priscilla jokes: “Are we allowed to recouple, just for challenges, please?”

And as one boy is described as ‘Bambi on ice’ it seems not everyone finds the challenge a walk in the park.

But who will be victorious and be Love Island’s first ever Valentine’s Day challenge champions?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM.

Finn and Paige during there Valentine's Bae challenge.

Callum and Molly during the Valentine's Bae challenge.

Also in tonight's show, there's a shock dumping for one girl.

A text arrives announcing to the Islanders that there will be a new recoupling and the boys will pick who to partner up with.

The one girl not chosen and left single will be dumped from the villa.