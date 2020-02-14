One girl has been dumped from the Love Island 2020 villa in tonight's results.

On this evening's Love Island all of the Islanders gathered at the fire pit for the latest recoupling.

And with the boys choosing, it meant one girl was sent home from the Island.

While some couples were feeling pretty safe, all eyes were on new boy Jamie and Luke M who both had big decisions to make.

Love Island 2020 results

After the recoupling, Shaughna Phillips was left single and therefore she was voted off in tonight's Love Island results.

Here's how the recoupling went down...

Jamie coupled up with Natalia.

Mike recoupled with Priscilla.

Callum recoupled up with Molly.

Finn recoupled up with Paige.

Ched recoupled up with Jess.

Luke T recoupled up with Siannise.

Luke M coupled up with Demi.

During the recoupling, Jamie told the Islanders he decided to choose Natalia because “the banter is on the exact same level”.

Meanwhile, Luke M admits of choosing Demi over Shaughna: “When we do talk, it’s easy, the conversations flow and she never fails to make me laugh, I feel like she hasn’t had the best luck in the villa, but I do feel that is going to change.”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2.

The final for the first winter series was recently confirmed for Sunday, February 23.

Fresh from the latest villa drama, there's a new favourite couple to win.

It’s now Luke T and Siânnise who are the favourites to become the winning couple as their odds have crumbled into 10/11 from 7/4 with bookmakers BoyleSports - despite Siânnise finding out her beau told the other lads that she stripped naked for him in the hideaway.

Finn & Paige have been eased out to 6/4 second favourites after a recent headline challenge saw the pair clash over claims Finn's head was turned in Casa Amor.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for bookies BoyleSports said: “Finley could be in trouble with Paige and perhaps fans think so too as they have eased their support and their odds are now out to 6/4 from Even money.

"The new favourites are Luke T and Siannise who are 10/11 from 7/4 despite the big drama of her fella telling the lads some intimate details about their night in the hideaway.”

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Aftersun airs at 10PM on Mondays with host Laura Whitmore.