Love Island 2020 results see one girl dumped after recoupling

One girl is dumped from the Love Island 2020 villa in tonight's latest results.

On this evening's Love Island all of the Islanders gather at the fire pit for the latest recoupling.

And with the boys choosing, it means one girl will be sent home from the Island.

While some couples are feeling pretty safe, all eyes are on new boy Jamie Clayton and who he will choose.

Plus, there's questions about what Luke Mabbott will do after both Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones made their feelings about him clear.

While Jamie tells the Islanders he’s decided to choose the girl with whom “the banter is on the exact same level”.

Meanwhile, Luke M admits of his chosen girl: “When we do talk, it’s easy, the conversations flow and she never fails to make me laugh, I feel like she hasn’t had the best luck in the villa, but I do feel that is going to change.”

So who is safe? And who will be dumped?

Love Island's latest episode airs at 9PM tonight on February 14.

Ahead of the dumping, there's a new favourite couple to win.

It’s now Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge who are the favourites to become the winning couple as their odds have crumbled into 10/11 from 7/4 with bookmakers BoyleSports despite Siânnise finding out her beau told the other lads that she stripped naked for him in the hideaway.

Finley Tapp & Paige Turley have been eased out to 6/4 second favourites after the headline challenge saw the pair row over claims Finn's head was turned in Casa Amor.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Finley could be in trouble with Paige and perhaps fans think so too as they have eased their support and their odds are now out to 6/4 from Even money.

"The new favourites are Luke T and Siannise who are 10/11 from 7/4 despite the big drama of her fella telling the lads some intimate details about their night in the hideaway.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2.

The final has been confirmed for Sunday, February 23.