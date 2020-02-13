Siânnise Fudge has words with Luke Trotman on Love Island 2020 tonight.

On yesterday’s Love Island the couples discuss the results of last night's headline challenge.

In Wednesday's episode, the Islanders were given headlines and had to fill in the blanks.

One of them revealed that Luke T had gossiped with the boys about his time in the hideaway with Siânnise, revealing perhaps more than he should've.

Tonight, Siânnise tells Luke T she feels confused as to why he would reveal details of their intimate time in the Hideaway.

Luke T says: “I just said we were both naked… I think I just talk too much.”

Siânnise replies: “The girls asked me what happened and I didn’t say anything because that’s between me and you…

"I know that you wouldn’t have done that in a malicious way… you probably were excited, the boys were probably egging you on, but that’s a personal thing to me and that’s something I would have rather had stayed between us.”

Luke T says: “Do you not think it was sort of obvious?”

Siânnise replies: “Not really no…”

In the Beach Hut Luke T says: “I just overshared. But whenever she’s sassy I just find it really attractive.

"She put her foot down and told me off a bit, which I weirdly like a lot… She definitely laid down the law a bit.”

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Paige is left fuming after headline challenge following claims that Finn's head was turned in Casa Amor.

Plus, Shaughna reveals her feelings to Luke M after pulling Demi for a chat.

She says: “Let me just get it out… When things didn’t work out too well with Natalia and I was like, ‘Yay, why am I yay-ing..?’ It was a weird time for me. So then Jess said, ‘Demi is going to have a chat with Luke’ and I was like, ‘Oh… OK’.

"And then I was like, why am I feeling like that, weird. I love Demi so it was very awkward for me. Watching you two sit on the daybed, I was just like, ‘Oh…’. I could be completely barking up the wrong tree. Do I need to say it?... I think I like you.”

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.