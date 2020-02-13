Love Island spoiler: Paige left fuming after headline challenge

There's trouble for Paige Turley and Finley Tapp on Love Island 2020 tonight.

The pair are the only official couple in the villa as it stands but find themselves tested this evening.

It follows a headline challenge in last night's show claiming that Finn's head was turned in Casa Amor.

In tonight's episode, Finn defends himself: “I have not done one thing in Casa Amor that I regret. Whatever I did, was respectful to you the whole time.

"I feel like I’ve come back here with my head held high knowing I’ve respected you and I’ve gone about things in a way that I’m proud of. My head wasn’t turned.”

Finn adds: “All I care about is how you feel and how I feel.”

Paige replies: “I’ve told you how I feel… The headline, in black and white… what do you want me to take from that?”

Finn says: “I understand why you feel like that, but all Casa Amor did is make me realise how much I was into you.”

Elsewhere tonight, other Islanders are also left dealing with the fallout of the challenge.

Molly discusses the headline that suggested Callum is ‘set to cheat’.

Molly says: “I’ve been cheated on, I can’t be a***d again. If you’ve had that conversation or anything like that, I’d rather you said as I can’t be a***d.”

Callum insists: “I’m telling you, we’re not all d***heads. I am reassuring you now.”

Meanwhile, Priscilla tells Mike of being his ‘fourth choice’, she says: “ I’ve been sold a dream before, I just don’t want this to be another dream.

In the Beach Hut she adds: “I’m not a number, I’m not a side dish, I’m not corn on the cob, chips, peas, whatever it is… it’s really not me.”

Love Island 2020 airs tonight on ITV2.

Alongside all the latest drama from the villa, this evening a surprise text arrives announcing a new recoupling.