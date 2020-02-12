Shaughna Phillips admits feelings for Luke Mabbott in tonight's episode of Love Island 2020.

It comes just a day after single Shaughna enjoyed a date with new boy Jamie.

In this evening's episode, Shaughna admits to pal Mike that she already had her eye on someone else in the villa.

Shaughna admits: “Do you know who I do get along with? Luke M…”

Mike replies: “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could possibly go there?”

A coy Shaughna admits: “I don’t know.”

Mike asks: “Have you ever spoken to him like that? It’s food for thought.”

Shaughna says: “I think since Jamie has come into the villa and been chatting to me and what not, it’s made me realise some things. I think I might have some feelings for Luke M…”

Mike then tells Finn and Paige.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Paige says: “Initially I was shocked. But maybe when you put all the pieces together, I’m shocked I’ve not seen it before.

"Every time he walks by, Shaughna drops him comments, every time he’s there, they flirt. She married him in the Snog, Marry… Pie game.

"Maybe the signs have been there and we’ve just never asked the question. So it’ll be interesting to see how this pans out.”

And when Shaughna discusses it with Paige and Finn, she explains: “When things didn’t work out with Natalia, I was a little bit like, yessss…”

Paige asks: “Why would you not stand up and be counted?”

Shaughna replies: “Because I love Demi.”

Paige says: “You know Demi, she’s going to be understanding. You need to say to Demi first before you say to Luke… you’ve got nothing to lose.”

Is Shaughna about to pull Demi and Luke M for chats? And will the feelings be mutual?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, Mike and Priscilla head to the hideaway while Jamie confronts Callum over Shaughna.