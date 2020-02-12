Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu are the latest couple to head to the hideaway in tonight's Love Island.

In this evening's episode, as the Islanders learn that the Hideaway is open, it’s Mike and Priscilla who are chosen to spend a night alone together.

Mike admits: “I’m not going to lie. It’s nice to know the Islanders appreciate me and Priscilla need some quality time together.”

Priscilla says: “I can just sit back and relax because Mike is going to give all the entertainment. I’m looking forward to a private night, some one on one time.”

In the hideaway, Mike tells her: “Everything I’ve said, I’ve meant, I feel like you’re someone I want to hold on to.”

Mike and Priscilla aren't the only Islanders getting closer tonight.

The following morning the Islanders wake to find two people are missing from the bedroom - Jess and Ched.

And the pair have had an early start for a reason, as they enjoy their first date alone on a beach with penguins.

As they pose for pictures with the penguins in the background, Jess says: “This is a good start to the day!”

Ched agrees adding: “First date – this is nice. I like the way things are going for us. I can’t see anything going west at the minute.”

He adds: “The trust is there. I don’t really trust people that easily, but I feel I can trust you. It’s one of the most important things.”

Jess replies: “I agree. I’m glad we’re both on the same page with that – the trust is there.”

And it seems the first date has gone well, with the pair discussing whether their parents will approve of each other.

Watch all the latest drama from the villa tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere in this evening's episode In the latest challenge, ‘News Splash’, the Islanders are read out headlines with certain words blanked out.

They must try and guess which words are missing. Get it wrong, and they get dunked.