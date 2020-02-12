Love Island spoilers: New guy Jamie confronts Callum over Shaughna

Love Island's new boy Jamie Clayton confronts Callum Jones in tonight's episode.

In this evening's show, new bombshell Jamie pulls Callum to talk about his actions in Casa Amor.

It follows Callum dropping Shaughna Phillips for new girl Molly Smith.

Discussing the fact that Callum kissed Molly in Casa Amor, Jamie says: “If I was going to be brutally honest, if I had any mates that were potentially thinking about swaying, I’d probably be like, ‘Look mate, hold back.’”

Callum replies: “To me, it wasn’t a decision – ‘is it Shaughna or is it Molly?’ – as soon as I clicked, I thought this is right for me.

Jamie admits: “For me, it’s beneficial, I never want Shaughna to go through what she has gone through.”

But will this impress Shaughna or not?

Or has Jamie caught someone else’s eye, as Natalia pulls him for a chat of her own…

Elsewhere on tonight's episode, the Islanders take on a brand new game involving newspaper headlines.

In the latest challenge, ‘News Splash’, the Islanders are read out headlines with certain words blanked out. They must try and guess which words are missing. Get it wrong, and they get dunked.

Questions include who viewers think could be playing a game, whose mum has been in floods of tears over her son staying loyal and who could be about to experience heartbreak because of what their beau has said about them.

But after some more headlines, which suggest Finn’s head could have turned in Casa Amor and that Callum might cheat on Molly it seems there’s some more conversations to be had.

Callum says: “This is not good this you know…”

Love Island 2020 is back tonight (Wednesday, February 12) at 9PM on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.