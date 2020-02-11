Love Island's new guy Jamie Clayton heads out on dates with both Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones tonight.

Jamie is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh who makes his entrance to the villa this evening.

Shaughna gets a text, inviting her on a date with the brand new bombshell.

Shaughna reacts: “Jamie, I’m coming!”

She adds: “I said my first celebrity crush was Jamie Mitchell from EastEnders.”

Shaughna gets a text.

Before noting: “If he’s a scaffolder, I’m running. If he’s from Manchester, I’m running.”

Meeting Jamie for some wine tasting, Shaughna wastes no time in asking the important questions.

Jamie then admits he’s been thinking over what happened during Casa Amor and has plans to speak to Callum about it.

He says: “I think Nas went about things the right way. I think what Callum did was a bit out of order. My plans when I go in are to talk to him… I think you’re too smart for him if I’m going to be honest.”

Shaughna says of Callum ending things with her: “I think he’s done me a favour.”

Shaughna heads back to the Villa at the end of the date.

Meanwhile, Demi receives a text telling her that Jamie has also invited her to go on a date.

Luke M

Luke Mabbott - who has been enjoying spending time with Demi - admits: “I can’t catch a break in this gaff. A spanner in the works is never good. I’m quite worried to be fair.”

Meanwhile, Demi confesses: “I’m enjoying getting to know Luke M but I’m not going to make the same mistake as I did with Nas. I’m going to go in with an open mind and just get to know Jamie.”

Back in the Villa the girls discuss their dates.

Shaughna says: “He was firing some banter back. Kind of left me a little bit speechless to be completely honest. Anyone that leaves me speechless is doing well.”

Demi says: “He’s a bit of a smooth talker. A cheeky compliment thrown in and that.”

Keen to know where he stands after her date with Jamie, Luke M pulls Demi for a chat.

Demi admits: “I am interested in getting to know Jamie. I think it would be silly if I didn’t. Me and you are such early days, I’m really enjoying getting to know you, absolutely, but at the same time I feel like I can’t nip this in the bud this time.”

Luke M says: “I obviously don’t blame you, but there’s been two situations where I’ve been in triangles. And kind of second best…”

And when the pair kiss, Luke M is left feeling even more confused.

Jamie and Demi return to the villa after their date.

He confesses: “You’re giving me mixed signals!”

Later in the Beach Hut Luke M says: “You can’t just play two people and be like whoever wins gets me. I’m not all about that.”

Is it over for the pair before it really began?

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.