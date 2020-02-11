Love Island 2020 has teased a brand new bombshell arrival: Meet new boy Jamie Clayton here.

At the end of Monday evening's episode (Monday, February 11), a brand new Islander was revealed.

Jamie Clayton is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh. His Instagram username is @jamieclayton9.

Ahead of entering the villa in tonight's episode (Tuesday, February 11), he says: "I’m funny, I’m outgoing, confident and I’m what the villa needs!"

Describing his ideal woman, Jamie reveals: "Attraction gets me interested and then it’s the personality that keeps me interested.

"I tend to go for chatty girls, I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl."

On which of the current Islanders he has his eye on, Jamie spills: "I fancy Demi and Shaughna.

"Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her.

"Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach."

In tonight's show, Jamie makes his entrance and is immediately given the chance to meet some of the girls as he is invites Shaughna out on a date.

The bombshell newbie follows TWO couples getting the axe in last night's episode.

On Sunday night lines opened for viewers to vote for their favourite of the current official couples.

As Shaughna and Demi are currently single, they were immune from the public vote.

In the public poll it was Jordan & Rebecca AND Nas & Eva who received the fewest votes. Both couples were therefore voted off Love Island 2020 on Monday night.

Alongside Rebecca & Jordan and Nas & Eva, the other couple in the bottom three were Jess & Ched.

Love Island 2020 airs Sunday-Fridays at 9PM on ITV2 with Unseen Bits airing on Saturday.

Spin-off After Sun airs live at 10PM on ITV2 on Monday nights with host Laura Whitmore.