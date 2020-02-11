Love Island 2020 favourites to win revealed as final approaches

Two couples are fighting to win Love Island 2020 according to the latest odds.

As if Casa Amor wasn’t enough drama for the islanders in South Africa but Sunday night’s episode saw more fireworks explode in the Love Island villa with Finley & Paige melting hearts.

Finley decided he wanted to make things official with Paige, so he popped the question, asking her to be his girlfriend and she said yes. He took Paige to the firepit where Finn told her how happy he had been since he returned single from Casa Amor, to find she had waited for him too.

The pair are now Even money from 11/10 to win Love Island.

Luke T and Siannise are not far behind the favourites at 2/1, having been trimmed from 3/1. Fans of the show are predicting some heartbreak for Siannise however after Luke T told the boys that Siannise stripped naked for him as the pair got hot under the covers in the hideaway.

Callum and Molly continue to upset dumped Shaughna after he arrived back from Casa Amor with the new blonde bombshell on his arm. Shaughna and Callum exchanged words with Callum and Molly easing out to 9/1 from 7/1 to become the winning couple.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Monday night’s episode might see Siannise upset after she finds out that her man has been sharing their intimate details under the covers.

"The favourites Finley and Paige melted the hearts of Love Island fans as the pair became the first official couple of the series and are now Even money from 11/10 to win the £50,000 pot.”

Love Island Winning Couple

Latest odds

EVS Finley & Paige

2 Luke T & Siannise

9 Callum & Molly

20 Luke M & Natalia

28 Ched & Jess

28 Mike & Priscilla

33 Callum & Shaughna

40 Mike & Jess

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The final will air later this month.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.