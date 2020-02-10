Rebecca Gormley has said she wants Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman to win Love Island 2020.
Tonight's Love Island results saw two couples get the boot with both Rebecca & Jordan Waobikeze and Nas Majeed & Eva Zapico.
Following her exit, Rebecca says she is backing Luke T and Siânnise to win.
Describing the pair as the most genuine couple, Rebecca said: "I want them to win, they’re my favourite couple.
"Considering I was in a love triangle with them a couple of weeks ago! Now I’m like, Team Luke and Siânnise. Luke’s such a cool guy, a funny guy and he’s really nice. Him and Siânnise together, I love it, they’re so cute together...
"They get along really well and I get along with both of them as friends. So I’m glad that they’re together."
Reflecting back on THAT love triangle, Rebecca said of originally picking Luke T to couple up with: "I didn’t want to upset anyone, but most importantly I didn’t want to upset myself.
"I thought what I need to do is make myself happy.
"Obviously, it wasn’t a nice situation being in a triangle. But I’m good friends with them now. We get along really well. Me and Siânnise are super close."
She added of her clashes with Siânnise earlier on in the series: "Those conversations needed to be had. But it could have just been a simple little chat and that was that.
"When we were both trying to talk to each other, the tone of our voices, we were both getting just louder. But I don’t regret any of it, it needed to be said."
Meanwhile, on her current coupling with Jordan, Rebecca ruled out any romance.
"I would say just a friendship," she said.
Rebecca added: "In the villa it got to a point where things went to a standstill and I didn’t see things progressing. It wasn’t going anywhere.
"And I think if you want to be with someone things should be progressing every day, not at a standstill. It became a friendship rather than being in a romantic couple."
Love Island airs at 9PM nightly on ITV2.