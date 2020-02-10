Love Island singletons Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones get closer

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones get to know one another more on Love Island 2020 tonight.

With Luke M effectively single in the Villa - after he and Casa Amor's Natalia Zoppa agreed to just be friends - Mike pulls him for a chat to see if he might be interested in another Islander that is also recently single.

Mike asks Luke M: “What do you think of Demi?”

Luke M replies: “She’s such a nice girl.”

Mike says: “I honestly think that Demi is an incredible girl and I think maybe cast a glancing eye on her a little bit and see what she’s about. Be open.”

In the Beach Hut Luke M teases: “I think that I kind of have to give it a chance and see where things go with Demi and see what kind of happens.”

Meanwhile, Demi admits: “We’re both in a way single together.

"We both sort of looked at each other and thought, ‘Why have we not pursued this before?’ I’m excited to see if we do gel.”

And leaving nothing to chance, Siânnise and Luke T set about creating a date for the pair on the daybeds that evening.

As Luke M and Demi discuss their dreams and ambitions, could there be more than just talking on the cards..?

Last night's episode saw Luke M and Natalie cool off their relationship after returning to the main villa from Casa Amor.

Natalia told the girls: “I woke up this morning and I just felt a little bit different. He kept coming up to me and trying to talk to me and I felt like I don’t really want you to talk to me right now.”

She then admitted: “I do like him but I don’t feel any sexual chemistry whatsoever. I’ve been stressing about it all day.”

Natalia and Luke M later had a chat where they decided to make things between them only on a friendship basis.

Loe Island continues nightly on ITV2.

Also tonight, the results of the latest public vote will be revealed.