Who left Love Island 2020? Two couples have been voted off in tonight's results.

On Sunday night lines opened for viewers to vote for their favourite of the official couples.

Those in the vote were Jordan Waobikeze & Rebecca Gormley; Finley Tapp & Paige Turley; Luke Trotman & Siânnise Fudge; Luke Mabbott & Natalia Zoppa; Nas Majeed & Eva Zapico; Mike Boateng & Priscilla Anyabu; Callum Jones & Molly Smith and Ched Uzor & Jess Gale.

As Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are single, they were immune from the public vote.

Love Island 2020 results

In the public poll it was Jordan & Rebecca AND Nas & Eva who received the fewest votes. Both couples were voted off Love Island 2020 tonight.

In this evening's show, the Islanders were asked to gather at the fire pit where they learned that the public had been voting for their favourite couples and they were about to find out which of the couples are at risk of being dumped from the Island.

Luke M got a text which read: “Islanders, the public has been voting for their favourite couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

The Islanders found out that the bottom three couples - as voted by the public - were vulnerable and they were asked to stand in front of their fellow Islanders.

Alongside Rebecca & Jordan and Nas & Eva, the other couple in the bottom three were Jess & Ched.

Following her exit, Rebecca said of her time in the villa: "I loved every minute of it.

"It was just constant belly laughing. One thing I can say about Love Island, the full team - the Islanders and everyone that was helping with the cast - everyone was amazing. There was never a point where I thought they didn't care. Everyone was so considerate of how you felt."

Added Jordan: "I loved every second of it, it’s an experience very few people can say they’ve had and I can genuinely say I went in there and I made the most of it.

"I loved my time there and I don’t regret a single second of it. I’d go back in – take me back!"

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.