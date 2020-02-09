Love Island 2020: Natalia Zoppa reveals true feelings about Luke Mabbott

In tonight's Love Island, Natalia Zoppa confesses her true feelings about Luke Mabbott.

Luke M chose new girl Natalia to couple up with in last week's Casa Amor twist.

But just a couple of days after joining the main villa with Luke M, it seems as though Natalia is having second thoughts.

Gathering the Casa Amor girls around the fire pit in this evening's episode, Natalia discusses how she’s really feeling about Luke M.

Natalia says: “I woke up this morning and I just felt a little bit different. He kept coming up to me and trying to talk to me and I felt like I don’t really want you to talk to me right now.”

The girls ask, "have you got the ick?"

Natalia admits: “I do like him but I don’t feel any sexual chemistry whatsoever. I’ve been stressing about it all day.”

After she’s encouraged to speak to Luke M, will this be the end of them as a romantic couple?

It comes as former Casa Amor Islanders hit out at Natalia and accused her of playing a game.

Following her exit from the villa, Jade Affleck said: "I definitely think Natalia’s playing a game. If Luke M asked you to cuddle him, you’d cuddle him wouldn’t you?"

And Jamie McCann said: "I don’t think anyone’s necessarily playing a game, but I don’t think Natalia really likes Luke M.

"She did say she takes time to get to know people.

"But I think he was really, really trying with her and I don’t know if she was giving as much back. But it’s really hard to tell. You hope people wouldn’t play games."

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Also on this evening's show, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman get to spend a night in the hideaway.

As she gets ready, Siânnise says: “Girls, I need to look a 10/10.”