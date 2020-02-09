Love Island's Molly has 'alarm bells' over Callum after speaking with Shaughna

Shaughna Phillips and Molly Smith come face to face on tonight's Love Island 2020.

Fresh from last week's recoupling, where Callum Jones dropped Shaughna for new girl Molly, this evening the two girls go on a girl date.

Shaughna and Molly discuss Callum and Molly finds herself questioning his feelings.

Molly asks Shaughna about how she felt seeing Callum return from Casa Amor with her: “Was it a shock?”

Shaughna replies: “No it wasn’t, I’ll be honest. But obviously there was a part of me that hoped I’d be wrong.”

Shaughna and Molly talk.

She adds: “I think he used me until something better came along. I don’t think he was genuine with me once.

“He mentioned every day how easy it was with each other. He sold me a dream and I definitely bought it. It would be weird if I wasn’t upset.”

Molly admits: “It’s hard to listen to how he was with you and not have your doubts as well.”

Later Molly admits in the Beach Hut: “Slight little alarm bells started ringing. I’m going to be a bit wary about him.

"I’m not going to think he’s going to be the perfect person as he might do the exact same thing when another girl walks through the door.”

Feeling like she’s been lied to, Shaughna says: “I’ll be nominating this kid for a Bafta as soon as I’m out of here. I’ll vote for him as well.”

Later Callum and Shaughna speak.

He tells her: “I know you’re hurt and it’s not nice to see. I don’t want to see you upset. Someone said that you feel like my feelings over the last three weeks haven’t been genuine. The thing is with me, everything I’ve said to you is not a lie.

Shaughna and Callum talk.

"If I’d wanted to play it safe I would have stayed with you, but I wouldn’t have been true to myself. I just don’t want you to feel like everything I said was a lie, because it’s not.”

Shaughna replies: “I think you are a liar.”

Callum insists: “Nothing I’ve said in the past three weeks has been a lie. Let’s get that straight, because I’ve not come in here to play a game.”

Shaughna says: “Molly said to me today that I know one Callum and she knows another.”

Callum responds: “This is what you’re taking out of context, the way I was with you, I thought I’d give it time. That’s what’s made my decision. The way I am with you and the way I was with Molly, that’s clarified for me it wasn’t working.”

Shaughna declares: “I’m really glad you’ve got clarity. You knew coming back, you knew for a fact that I wouldn’t be standing down there with anyone else.”

Shaughna walks away from Callum with a shocked Molly watching on.

As Callum insists he wants the pair to be friends, will they be able to put this behind them?

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Shaughna and Callum talk.

Also on this Sunday's episode, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman get to spend a night in the hideaway.

As she gets ready, Siânnise says: “Girls, I need to look a 10/10.”

Meanwhile, new girl Natalia Zoppa reveals true feelings about Luke Mabbott.

Natalia tells the girls: “I do like him but I don’t feel any sexual chemistry whatsoever. I’ve been stressing about it all day.”