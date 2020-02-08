Love Island's Natalia Zoppa has been accused of playing a game by former Casa Amor Islanders.

Natalia was one of twelve Islanders to join the show last weekend and coupled up with Luke Mabbott in Thursday's recoupling, one of six new couples.

She joined the main villa on Friday night while the six new Islanders who were left single were sent home.

They included Jade Affleck who has now spoken out about her time on the show.

She claimed that Natalia was playing a game after seemingly having second thoughts about Luke shortly after he coupled up with her.

Jade said: "I definitely think Natalia’s playing a game. If Luke M asked you to cuddle him, you’d cuddle him wouldn’t you?"

Jade's opinion was echoed by Jamie McCann who said: "I don’t think anyone’s necessarily playing a game, but I don’t think Natalia really likes Luke M.

"She did say she takes time to get to know people.

"But I think he was really, really trying with her and I don’t know if she was giving as much back. But it’s really hard to tell. You hope people wouldn’t play games."

Meanwhile, one of the boys to get the boot has suggested that Demi Jones could also not be fully genuine with her intentions.

Alexi Eraclides said: "I think with Demi, there may be a bit of a game plan… I think to have your mind just set on Nas and Nas only, she put everything on him.

"Coming in knowing he was the nation’s sweetheart, he’s very popular, I was just questioning that.

"I could be right, I could be wrong, I just had a little feeling about that."

Love Island continues Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2.

You can catch up on all the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.

The final will take place later this month with a cash prize up for grabs for the winning couple.