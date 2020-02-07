Demi Jones confronts Nas Majeed on Love Island 2020 tonight after the Casa Amor recoupling.

In last night's show, Demi stayed loyal to Nas but he chose to recouple up with new girl Eva Zapico.

In this evening's episode, Nas tells Demi: “This probably won’t mean much to you, but when I was with Eva, I was like listen, there’s certain boundaries I have to set.

"I didn’t want to kiss her outside of the context of a game for example. We can hug or cuddle but I don’t want to go any further, but it wouldn’t feel right to me. Sounds a bit soppy but I felt like I did owe you that much.”

Demi admits: “I feel sad because I feel like my time with you was robbed. I feel like I only just started with you and it’s just been taken away from me now.

"I’m going to wake up tomorrow and you’re going to make her breakfast at the bar and I’m going to be crying in the corner…”

Will Demi step to one side, or continue to make her feelings known?

Meanwhile, Mike and Jess talk things through after both decided to recouple up with new Islanders.

Mike says: “For me personally it was one of them ones where I had to follow my gut and I had to follow my heart. We didn’t really have enough time to progress anything, build up a stronger understanding – clearly because you said I wasn’t trustworthy…”

Jess adds: “From the moment we realised it was Casa Amor, I knew 100% [you were] bringing back another girl.”

For other couples however there are some happy tears.

Having opted to stay loyal to each other, Finn and Paige discuss what this means for them.

Finn says: “I came in here trying to find someone. I didn’t think I’d find someone like you. And I’m being proper soppy here, so I’m going to slow down a bit. First night, I just thought I’m going to 100% stay outside. I thought I owed that to our situation.

"I just knew within the first day, my head isn’t going to turn. It was hard, because I genuinely didn’t know what you were going to do. If I’d returned and you’d been with someone, I’d be gutted, I genuinely don’t think I’d be able to stay here. When I did come in here and you were single, it was like oh my god, honestly.”

Paige reacts “I’m so happy.” as Finn continues: “I have said to the boys, if I was to come in here and you were single, it would be a big step in progressing with you. I’m very happy to be back.”

Siânnise and Luke T also catch up after reuniting, with Siannise admitting: “The whole time I was just thinking of you. That’s how I knew. There wasn’t one boy where I thought, oh… I was just like, I want Luke here.”

Siânnise adds: “I did miss you so much.”

But could there still be some awkward conversations as Siânnise asks him where he slept…

Love Island 2020 continues at 9PM this Friday night on ITV.