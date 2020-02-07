Shaughna Phillips is left fuming in tonight's Love Island 2020 following the Casa Amor recoupling.

Last night's show saw Shaughna stay loyal to Callum Jones while he opted to dump her for new girl Molly Smith.

In tonight's show, we follow the fallout of Callum's decision.

He defends his actions: “Obviously it’s not nice coming back to this. It’s a bit intense. But at the end of the day, I’ve gone with what I thought was the right decision, I’ve gone with my heart.

“I went to Casa Amor, I had a chance to speak to Molly, it brought out a side to me I didn’t think I had. The way I felt about her after 2/3 days just clarified it to be honest. Not to say anything against Shaughna, I wasn’t unhappy with her, it’s just that this has been a sign for me that something has been missing and I think I’ve found it with Molly.”

Shaughna sees Callum and Molly arrive back in the villa.

Shaughna quips: “I’m happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway.”

Asked by host Laura Whitmore if there’s anything she’d like to say, Shaughna replies: “Congrats, hun.”

Asked how she’s feeling, Molly says: “Obviously it’s horrendous to have to upset another person in the villa, so I do apologise about that.”

Later, as the girls rally around Shaughna, she asks the boys about Callum’s time in Casa Amor.

Finn admits: “All of us boys said it, Callum and yourself had something, and I thought it was very strong.

"I do think he has been quite different in Casa Amor. He seemed like he got more affectionate. I don’t know if she bought that out of him or if he’s been keeping that back.”

Mike adds: “As soon as we got to Casa Amor. Callum completely transformed himself into a whole different person.”

Luke T says: “It was a hard decision for him.”

In the Beach Hut Shaughna admits: “To know that he was so much happier without me is not a nice feeling at all. It’s hard not to take it personally.”

Later in the day Callum admits to the boys: “My happiness has come at the cost of making someone else upset.”

And then Shaughna receives a text inviting her and Molly to go for a chat to talk about the situation.

As the pair arrive, Molly confesses: “This is awkward, isn’t it…”

Will they clear the air?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.