Sean Paul to enter Love Island villa to host Spotify party

Sean Paul is to enter the Love Island villa this weekend for a special party.

ITV has announced that the Grammy award winning international superstar is heading to South Africa to host a Spotify party for the Islanders.

The multi-platinum singer, writer, producer and performer - who has performed in over 100 countries around the world - has headed to Cape Town where he’ll perform his incredible hits - and new single ‘Calling On Me’ - to the Islanders.

Fans can check out Sean Paul's new single on ‘Sounds of Love Island’ the official playlist for the show available exclusively on Spotify.

Meanwhile, a video has been posted showing Sean Paul in the villa's beach hut.

The official Love Island Twitter account posted: "Love Island @LoveIsland Yep, actual @duttypaul is heading into the villa to host a party like no other! 👏 And don’t worry… we totally got him to say ‘Jordan and Rebecca’ #LoveIsland"

Sean Paul is the latest guest of Love Island with past series welcoming the likes of Craig David and Mark Wright.

Sean Paul's entrance comes after a tense and dramatic week in the Love Island villa following the resolve of the ultimate relationship test, Casa Amor, so the party will be an opportunity for the Islanders to let their hair down and make their moves on the dancefloor.

In Thursday evening's episode, host Laura Whitmore popped up in the villa to announce the end of the Casa Amor twist.

Laura told those currently in the Main Villa: “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a massive decision to make.

“I’m now going to ask you one by one if you’d like to stick with your current partner, who’s been living in Casa Amor for the last few days, or if you’d like to recouple with one of these boys standing in front of you.

“The boys have also had to make the decision of whether to stick with you, or recouple with one of the girls in Casa Amor.”

Laura added: “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys have decided to do.”

The fallout from the recoupling will air in Friday night's episode.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9pm on iTV2.

You can watch full episodes on ITV HUb.