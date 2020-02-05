Callum Jones plants a kiss on Molly Smith in tonight's episode of Love Island 2020.

Callum has been coupled up with Shaughna Phillips since the first week but it seems Casa Amor could mark the end of their time together.

In this evening's episode, discussing his situation with the boys, Callum reveals: “With Shaughna, I didn’t feel like if a new boy was coming in, I was just chilled about it. With Molly…”

Mike advises: “Molly is waiting for you to do something. Anything. I say you just go for it.”

Luke T adds: “For me, my mind is set on Siânnise. I just want her to be single when I go back.”

Finn agrees: “Us being scared is showing that we actually care.”

But Callum confesses it's not the same for him and Shaughna: “For some reason, it’s not there.”

Later, Callum pulls Molly to one side to tell her how he’s feeling.

Callum says: “I feel like when I came in here I didn’t think my head would turn. I did say it would take someone special for me to turn. And I do think that could potentially be you.”

Molly asks: “Am I making you nervous?”

Callum replies: “A little bit, it’s just you.”

As the pair share a kiss, is this the start of something new?

Meanwhile in the Main Villa, Shaughna tells the girls she’s had a bad dream about Callum.

She says: “I had a nightmare about Casa Amor. Callum was saying to me, ‘It’s between you and another girl, but you’re completely different and the other girl’s really, really shy.’”

Later, she’s discussing the situation with Paige, admitting: “I’m ready to pack my bag and move to Manchester.”

Paige says of the current situation of the boys living in Casa Amor: “I’m telling you, we’re going to be surprised. Whether it’s with our guys or not.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2.

Catch all the latest drama at 9PM.